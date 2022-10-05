IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

19-year-old chess star accused of cheating his way to the top

01:50

19-year-old chess star Hans Niemann is facing growing allegations that he cheated his way through the ranks. Niemann denied cheating, saying the allegations are “completely unfair.” NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz has more details on the scandal and on the accusations of his checkered past.Oct. 5, 2022

