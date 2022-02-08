2022 Winter Olympics is about more than medals for Team USA’s Jessie Diggins
Jessie Diggins won America’s first-ever gold medal in cross country skiing in 2018, but few knew just how grueling her path to victory had been. She speaks with NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren about becoming an advocate for people struggling with an eating disorder and forming a healthy relationship with her body. Feb. 8, 2022
