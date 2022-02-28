IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

2024 GOP presidential hopefuls take stage at CPAC

01:41

Former President Donald Trump headlined the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday night in Orlando where 2024 presidential hopefuls took the stage. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard breaks down the field of GOP contenders.Feb. 28, 2022

