IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Prayers around the world for Ukraine 01:14
Now Playing
2024 GOP presidential hopefuls take stage at CPAC 01:41
UP NEXT
The long-term effects of Covid 03:28 Who is President Zelenskyy 01:43 The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders 01:30 Millions of Ukrainians joining the fight 02:07 Global leaders scramble to punish Putin 01:44 Ukraine continues to fend off Russian invasion 03:00 From the sidelines to a game winner on the court 02:26 Battling viral misinformation on social media 01:58 Confirmation battle underway for Biden’s groundbreaking SCOTUS nominee 01:42 Putin forced to fight on multiple fronts 01:48 Ukrainian refugees continue to flee Ukraine 02:12 Ukrainian civilians continue to fight for their country 02:42 Biden pushing for new sanctions 01:39 The battle for Ukraine capital rages on for a 4th night 02:30 Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers 01:56 Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety 01:51 Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance 02:07 New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine 03:01 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls take stage at CPAC 01:41
Former President Donald Trump headlined the annual Conservative Political Action Conference Saturday night in Orlando where 2024 presidential hopefuls took the stage. NBC News’ Vaughn Hillyard breaks down the field of GOP contenders.
Feb. 28, 2022 Read More Prayers around the world for Ukraine 01:14
Now Playing
2024 GOP presidential hopefuls take stage at CPAC 01:41
UP NEXT
The long-term effects of Covid 03:28 Who is President Zelenskyy 01:43 The humanitarian crisis on Ukrainian borders 01:30 Millions of Ukrainians joining the fight 02:07