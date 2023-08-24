IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Trump is arrested at Fulton County jail

  • Notorious ‘BTK Killer’ suspected in two more deaths

    01:47

  • Severe rain and flooding sweeps U.S. with 20 million on alert

    01:32

  • Pole vaulters share gold at world championships in inspiring finish

    01:27

  • Treated radioactive wastewater from Japan’s Fukushima pumped back into Pacific

    02:01

  • Retired police officer kills 3 in shooting at California biker bar

    01:44

  • Sabotage likely behind Prigozhin’s presumed death in plane crash, U.S. officials say

    01:53
    2024 hopefuls vie for the spotlight at first GOP debate

    02:18
    Trump set to surrender in Fulton County in Georgia election interference case

    05:44

  • CPSC staff issues safety recommendations after nursing pillows linked to deaths of dozens of babies

    01:54

  • Backlash grows over Chinese companies purchasing land in U.S.

    03:12

  • Nevadans weigh in as Biden struggles to win voter support on the economy

    02:38

  • Extreme heatwave blankets parts of the Midwest and South

    01:41

  • GOP presidential hopefuls set to take debate stage without Trump

    01:26

  • Giuliani, more Trump allies surrender in Georgia election interference case

    02:08

  • Yevgeny Prigozhin was among passengers on jet that crashed, Russian authorities say

    03:16

  • Popular movement turns games and competitions into a chance for philanthropy

    01:48

  • American Sha’Carri Richardson becomes the fastest woman in the world

    01:35

  • Students in some states unable to adequately defend themselves amid school disciplinary action

    03:45

  • Inside a malaria research center after 9 cases identified in the U.S.

    02:04

  • Pakistani students saved from dangling cable car

    01:46

Nightly News

2024 hopefuls vie for the spotlight at first GOP debate

02:18

NBC News’ Garrett Haake recaps a fiery first Republican presidential primary debate. Candidates faced off without the frontrunner, former President Trump, who instead took part in a pre-recorded interview.Aug. 24, 2023

