22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

Authorities are hailing a 22-year-old civilian as a hero after he killed a gunman. The good Samaritan, identified as Elisjsha Dicken, was legally carrying a handgun at an Indiana mall when a 20-year-old gunman entered the food court. Investigators say the gunman went to the restroom, stayed for an hour where he stashed his phone in the toilet, and then emerged with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun. He started shooting, killing three people and injuring a 12-year-old girl, before he was killed.July 18, 2022