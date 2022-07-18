22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

- UP NEXT
Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic02:13
New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures03:04
Cost of cars skyrocketing01:27
Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions03:17
Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena01:29
Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation01:40
President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings01:32
New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”02:59
One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.13:03
First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor02:28
Summer of Lost Luggage02:06
Shark sightings on the rise along the east coast02:02
Deadly heatwave, wildfires raging across Europe01:30
Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agent01:44
Covid case increase prompts the return of masks01:42
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Secret Service over erased text messages01:47
Biden heading back to U.S. after controversial trip to Middle East01:56
Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale01:31
25-year-old man hailed a hero after saving five in Indiana house fire01:35
New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies03:01
- UP NEXT
Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic02:13
New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures03:04
Cost of cars skyrocketing01:27
Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions03:17
Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena01:29
Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation01:40
Play All