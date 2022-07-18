IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    01:27

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:29

  • Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

    01:40

  • President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

    01:32

  • New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”

    02:59

  • One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

    13:03

  • First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor

    02:28

  • Summer of Lost Luggage

    02:06

  • Shark sightings on the rise along the east coast

    02:02

  • Deadly heatwave, wildfires raging across Europe

    01:30

  • Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agent

    01:44

  • Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

    01:42

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Secret Service over erased text messages

    01:47

  • Biden heading back to U.S. after controversial trip to Middle East

    01:56

  • Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale

    01:31

  • 25-year-old man hailed a hero after saving five in Indiana house fire

    01:35

  • New restrictive abortion laws making it difficult to terminate high-risk pregnancies

    03:01

Nightly News

22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

01:39

Authorities are hailing a 22-year-old civilian as a hero after he killed a gunman. The good Samaritan, identified as Elisjsha Dicken, was legally carrying a handgun at an Indiana mall when a 20-year-old gunman entered the food court. Investigators say the gunman went to the restroom, stayed for an hour where he stashed his phone in the toilet, and then emerged with two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun. He started shooting, killing three people and injuring a 12-year-old girl, before he was killed.July 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    01:27

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:29

  • Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All