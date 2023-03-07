IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Group plans to sue the state of Texas over abortion restrictions

    03:28

  • Gary Rossington, original Lynyrd Skynyrd member, dead at 71

    01:17

  • Jurors in Alex Murdaugh double murder trial speak out

    01:28

  • Another Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio under investigation

    01:45
    23 protesters charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta

    01:30
    Californians stranded in snow after relentless winter storms

    02:10

  • FAA, NTSB investigating multiple in-air flight scares

    02:01

  • Four Americans kidnapped in Mexico at gunpoint

    02:42

  • Michigan school staff uplift students through letters

    03:13

  • More employers moving to relax educational requirements

    02:29

  • Ukrainian pilots in Arizona working with U.S. military pilots

    01:04

  • Candidates gear up for 2024 election

    02:03

  • Residents in California still stranded nearly two weeks after winter storm

    02:07

  • Another Norfolk Southern train derailment in Ohio

    01:58

  • The Michigan kindergartener superhero inspiring others

    02:15

  • Study finds new treatment for high cholesterol

    01:49

  • Suspected poisonings of Iranian schoolgirls

    01:52

  • Trump delivers keynote address at CPAC

    02:14

  • New legal challenges ahead for Murdaugh

    02:06

  • Tanker truck fire in Maryland

    01:46

23 protesters charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta

01:30

A video released by Atlanta police shows protesters throwing fireworks at officers and a construction vehicle and trailer being set on fire. The group was protesting a planned public safety training center. NBC News’ Blayne Alexander has more details on 23 people being charged with domestic terrorism.March 7, 2023

