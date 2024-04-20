IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
25 years later, Columbine’s effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students
April 20, 202402:28
    25 years later, Columbine's effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students

Nightly News

25 years later, Columbine’s effects on school security endure with lasting impacts on students

02:28

In the months following the Columbine High School mass shooting, schools made drastic security changes, many of which continue to the present. Metal detectors, armed guards and active shooter drills formerly unheard of in schools have become commonplace. NBC News’ Rehema Ellis examines the impact of the decades-long effort to keep students safe.April 20, 2024

