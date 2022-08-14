29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

D.C. law enforcement is on high alert as Capitol police say 29-year-old Delaware resident Richard York killed himself after plowing his car into a Capitol barricade. After the car caught on fire, the driver started firing a handgun into the air as he walked down a block toward the Capitol. Officials say they approached him as he was walking onto the East Front when he shot himself.Aug. 14, 2022

