3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crimes
01:39
A federal jury found Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of hate crimes, violating Ahmaud Arbery’s rights and killing him because he was Black. The three men were already convicted of murder. Arbery’s family welcomed the verdict, saying “we finally got some justice for Ahmaud.”Feb. 23, 2022
