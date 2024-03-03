IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
3 Norfolk Southern trains involved in collision and derailment in Pennsylvania
02:09

  • Authorities in Miami Beach launch stricter safety measures to prevent spring break chaos

    02:41

  • Crowd at Duke basketball game cheers on 10-year-old who completed cancer treatments

    03:03

  • L.A. sees spike in car thefts as thieves are using key fob duplicating devices

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    3 Norfolk Southern trains involved in collision and derailment in Pennsylvania

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza

    02:00

  • Millions under winter weather alerts across West

    01:56

  • Funeral for Alexei Navalny draws thousands of Russians

    01:39

  • Huge Texas wildfire still far from contained

    01:19

  • Dangerous storm bears down on Sierra mountains

    01:40

  • Michelle Troconis found guilty of conspiring to kill Jennifer Dulos

    01:52

  • Problems with new federal college aid form delay decisions

    01:58

  • Biden administration announces U.S. aid drops into Gaza

    01:50

  • Nikki Haley speaks out about Trump's legal cases and the coming election

    01:16

  • Dramatic rescue as truck dangles from bridge

    01:37

  • Historic Texas wildfire burns more than 1 million acres

    02:05

  • Alabama legislature passes bills to protect IVF treatments

    00:53

  • Republicans grill defense secretary for keeping hospitalization secret

    01:38

  • Biden and Trump clash in Texas on border policy

    02:48

  • Damar Hamlin's big surprise for teen athlete

    01:35

  • Growing security concern over Chinese-made smart cars

    01:35

Nightly News

3 Norfolk Southern trains involved in collision and derailment in Pennsylvania

02:09

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after three Norfolk Southern trains were involved in a collision and derailment in Pennsylvania. NBC News’ George Solis has the latest details.March 3, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Authorities in Miami Beach launch stricter safety measures to prevent spring break chaos

    02:41

  • Crowd at Duke basketball game cheers on 10-year-old who completed cancer treatments

    03:03

  • L.A. sees spike in car thefts as thieves are using key fob duplicating devices

    01:59
  • Now Playing

    3 Norfolk Southern trains involved in collision and derailment in Pennsylvania

    02:09
  • UP NEXT

    U.S. airdrops pallets of thousands of meals into Gaza

    02:00

  • Millions under winter weather alerts across West

    01:56
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All