  • ‘Starsky and Hutch’ actor David Soul dead at 80 years old

    01:30

  • Wayne LaPierre resigns as NRA CEO after more than 30 years

    01:40

  • New questions over potential warning signs missed before Iowa school shooting

    01:46

  • Deadly tour bus crash in upstate New York

    01:20

  • Nikki Haley slams criticism she is too moderate, says she’s ‘hardcore conservative’

    02:02

  • Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

    02:30
    30 million across East Coast preparing for winter storm

    03:32
    Newly unsealed documents reveal Jeffrey Epstein’s relationships with powerful people

    03:07

  • 13-year-old becomes first person to defeat Tetris

    01:44

  • Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly launches new website to expand patient access to key medicines

    03:27

  • Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom by convicted felon after sentencing him to prison

    01:58

  • DeSantis calls Haley ‘Darling of Never Trumpers’

    02:09

  • Sixth grader killed, five others injured at school shooting in Perry, Iowa

    02:42

  • U.S. airstrike kills leader of Iranian-backed militia in Baghdad

    02:22

  • First glimpse at court records tied to Jeffrey Epstein associates

    01:27

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s ruling banning him on 2024 ballot

    01:46

  • Seminary students in Israel drafted into IDF units amid Israel-Hamas war

    02:24

  • Doctors concerned over rising rate of the flu in parts of U.S.

    01:54

  • In-depth look at the front lines of the southern border crisis

    02:47

  • Imam shot and killed outside New Jersey mosque, manhunt underway for gunman

    02:03

Nightly News

30 million across East Coast preparing for winter storm

03:32

More than 30 million Americans from Maine down through northern Georgia are under weather alerts this weekend. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on how many across the East Coast are bracing for the winter storm.Jan. 6, 2024

