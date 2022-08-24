IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

30 years after Hurricane Andrew, survivors still shocked by the devastation

01:29

Hurricane Andrew was one of just five Category 5 hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. and the aftermath was devastating. NBC News’ Kerry Sanders – who covered the storm in 1992 –spoke to victims about their experience.Aug. 24, 2022

