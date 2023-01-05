IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid blocked for sixth time

    02:27

  • University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

    01:05

  • University of Idaho murders suspect will not fight extradition

    01:44

  • Nancy Pelosi’s legacy as Speaker of the House includes championing female lawmakers

    02:05

  • Rate of children accidentally ingesting cannabis is skyrocketing, new report says

    01:30

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

    01:29

  • House of Representatives fails to elect new Speaker for first time in 100 years

    02:07

  • Hamlin injury brings NFL priorities, practices under scrutiny

    02:08

  • Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

    03:59

  • Barbara Walters' legacy as a trailblazing journalist

    01:57

  • Jeremy Renner in critical condition after snowplowing accident

    01:30

  • Delays and cancellations close out holiday travel season

    02:01

  • Rep. Kevin McCarthy bid for House Speaker in jeopardy

    01:37

  • Father of University of Idaho murder victim speaks out

    02:15

  • Dozens of Russian troops killed in deadly Ukrainian attack

    01:34

  • Thousands mourn Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

    02:04

  • Deadly flooding in California devastates homes, roads

    01:30

  • Russia rings in New Year attacking Ukraine with 45 drones

    01:38

  • Canadian government makes immigration push to fill labor shortage

    02:20

  • Four sisters, all in their 80s, share remarkable musical bond

    02:16

Nightly News

33 million in California under flood watch amid winter storm

02:13

California is under a state of emergency as a new winter storm takes aim. It is forecasted to be potentially more powerful than the system that triggered daring rescues and widespread flooding. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest extreme weather updates.Jan. 5, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy’s Speaker bid blocked for sixth time

    02:27

  • University of Idaho murders suspect being transported back to Idaho

    01:05

  • University of Idaho murders suspect will not fight extradition

    01:44

  • Nancy Pelosi’s legacy as Speaker of the House includes championing female lawmakers

    02:05

  • Rate of children accidentally ingesting cannabis is skyrocketing, new report says

    01:30

  • Severe weather system impacting million across U.S.

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All