    400,000 still without power in Texas after winter storm

Nightly News

400,000 still without power in Texas after winter storm

03:43

After four days of ice in the Southeast, officials in Arkansas and Texas say at least eight people are dead in Arkansas and Texas and 400,000 are still without power. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has the latest on the winter storm and Al Roker has our forecast.Feb. 3, 2023

