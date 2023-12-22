440 kids have died from window covering cords over 50 years. Why has change been so slow?

An NBC News analysis found that at least 440 children have been strangled to death over the last 50 years by window covering cords, like blinds, shades and curtains. Attempts to address the danger have faced challenges and delays. NBC News’ Vicky Nguyen speaks to impacted parents and the Consumer Product Safety Commission chair.Dec. 22, 2023