Nightly News

5.9 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

01:30

Afghanistan is surveying the devastation after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook the area. More than 1,000 people were killed and more than 1,500 were injured. The quake was located in Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika province and was felt as far away as the country’s capital, Kabul, and parts of Pakistan. The death toll is expected to continue to rise and local officials estimate there are hundreds of bodies still trapped.June 22, 2022

