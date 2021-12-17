IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Three U.S. Army soldiers honored with Medal of Honor

    02:28

  • Inside Vermont’s police reform effort

    03:14

  • ‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault

    01:34

  • Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation

    01:36
    5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest

    01:29
    Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses omicron spread and holiday gatherings

    02:44

  • CDC predicts holiday surge in Covid cases

    02:42

  • Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds

    03:27

  • Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

    02:42

  • Americans urged to get booster amid growing concern of surge

    02:09

  • Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology

    02:13

  • New blood test could change the way cancer is detected

    02:25

  • Go inside the real-life ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays

    01:31

  • Sandy Hook marks 9 years since elementary school shooting

    01:39

  • Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak

    01:24

  • Small businesses racing to deliver as holiday shipping deadlines approach

    01:39

  • Inside look at retail theft sting

    02:26

  • Over 100 people unaccounted for in Kentucky after tornado disaster

    02:38

  • Pfizer says Covid pill 89 percent effective as omicron variant spreads

    02:08

  • What fuels severe weather like the devastating tornado outbreak

    01:58

Nightly News

5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest

01:29

Overnight, the small town of Hartland, Minnesota recorded the state’s first tornado in the month of December. Nearly half a million people are without power after unprecedented storm systems slammed the region over the last 24 hours.Dec. 17, 2021

