Nightly News

50 hostages to be released, fighting to stop temporarily in Gaza

Preparations are underway for the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and for the long-negotiated break in fighting. Israel’s prime minister vows that the pause will not end the war. NBC News’ Keir Simmons has more details.Nov. 23, 2023

