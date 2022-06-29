IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

  • Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    03:16

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:27

  • Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

    03:18

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

    02:10

  • Dozens of migrants found dead in abandoned truck in Texas

    02:05

  • Explosive January 6th testimony by Trump White House insider

    04:37

  • Crisis pregnancy centers facing backlash over high taxpayer costs, medical misinformation

    04:34

  • Wearable tech for employees aims to measure body temperature to prevent heat illness

    01:51

  • Russia attacks shopping mall in Ukraine, killing several people

    01:50

  • Biden administration grappling with Roe v. Wade fallout

    02:54

  • Political divide deepens across states following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:35

  • At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    02:04

  • North Carolina neighbors come together to help mow a new family’s lawn

    02:13

  • Controversial guidelines bar certain gay and bisexual men from giving blood

    02:13

  • With abortion overturned, what else is next?

    01:45

  • President Biden signs bipartisan gun bill into law

    01:49

  • How abortion access has changed already in many states

    02:58

  • President Biden heads to Germany while Americans respond to Roe v Wade being overturned

    03:00

Nightly News

53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

01:40

53 migrants are now dead following the discovery of an abandoned tractor-trailer on the edge of San Antonio, Texas. The migrants were trapped in the semi-truck in the Texas heat, causing what officials call the deadliest case of human smuggling in U.S. history. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising new security steps at the border including additional truck checkpoints. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on the new timeline of the tragedy.June 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

    01:34

  • Confusion spreading across states about abortion laws

    02:27

  • Cheney calls for former Trump White House counsel to testify in Jan 6 hearings

    03:16

  • Women turning to medication abortions, following Roe v. Wade reversal

    02:27

  • Secretary Pete Buttigieg addresses chaos in travel industry

    03:18

  • Boy Scouts help passengers from deadly Amtrak derailment

    02:10

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All