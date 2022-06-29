53 migrants dead in abandoned truck in San Antonio

53 migrants are now dead following the discovery of an abandoned tractor-trailer on the edge of San Antonio, Texas. The migrants were trapped in the semi-truck in the Texas heat, causing what officials call the deadliest case of human smuggling in U.S. history. Texas Governor Greg Abbott is promising new security steps at the border including additional truck checkpoints. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on the new timeline of the tragedy.June 29, 2022