55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving

Winter storm slams Midwest, Northeast03:35
Biden’s granddaughter will have a White House wedding01:40
Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup01:58
- Now Playing
55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving01:31
- UP NEXT
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case01:41
AG Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump probes03:23
Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader following Republican victory in House01:45
New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims01:35
Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’01:48
Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast03:32
Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border02:22
Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme01:57
Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack01:30
Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later03:48
Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices01:34
NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon01:45
Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered01:30
Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon01:32
Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says02:17
GOP projected to win House03:29
Winter storm slams Midwest, Northeast03:35
Biden’s granddaughter will have a White House wedding01:40
Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup01:58
- Now Playing
55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving01:31
- UP NEXT
New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case01:41
AG Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump probes03:23
Play All