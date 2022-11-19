IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Winter storm slams Midwest, Northeast

    03:35

  • Biden’s granddaughter will have a White House wedding

    01:40

  • Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

    01:41

  • AG Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump probes

    03:23

  • Nancy Pelosi steps down as House Democratic leader following Republican victory in House

    01:45

  • New autopsy details on University of Idaho murder victims

    01:35

  • Tom Brady, other celebrities named in crypto lawsuit claiming ‘fraudulent scheme’

    01:48

  • Snowstorm blasts parts of Midwest, Northeast

    03:32

  • Inside U.S. mission to try and stop drug and human trafficking headed to the southern border

    02:22

  • Stolen check scams on the rise amid ‘washing’ scheme

    01:57

  • Historically Black church reopens 3 years after arson attack

    01:30

  • Search for remains of Native American students underway a century later

    03:48

  • Young people at risk of hearing loss due to unsafe listening practices

    01:34

  • NASA successfully launches rocket in Artemis I mission to moon

    01:45

  • Families of University of Idaho victims frustrated as questions remain unanswered

    01:30

  • Artemis I makes history as U.S. begins return to the moon

    01:32

  • Deadly border explosion likely Ukrainian air defense misfire, Poland’s president says

    02:17

  • GOP projected to win House

    03:29

Nightly News

55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving

01:31

Nearly 55 million people are still traveling this Thanksgiving despite the massive summer meltdown where many flights were delayed or canceled. NBC News’ Tom Costello has more details on what travelers need to know ahead of the holiday rush.Nov. 19, 2022

  • Winter storm slams Midwest, Northeast

    03:35

  • Biden’s granddaughter will have a White House wedding

    01:40

  • Qatar bans alcohol from 2022 FIFA World Cup

    01:58
  • Now Playing

    55 million people traveling for Thanksgiving

    01:31
  • UP NEXT

    New details emerge in University of Idaho murders case

    01:41

  • AG Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump probes

    03:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All