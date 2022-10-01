IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

7 Americans released in rare prisoner swap

01:57

Seven Americans who were detained by Venezuela are now released in a rare prisoner swap with Venezuelan president Nicholas Maduro’s government. The freed Americans include five oil executives who were detained 5 years ago. Former U.S. marine veteran Matthew Heath and Osman Khan a Florida man arrested in January were also released. In exchange, senior administration officials made the 'painful' decision to grant clemency to Franqui Flores and Efrain Campo, also known as the "Narco-Nephews.”Oct. 1, 2022

