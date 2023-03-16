IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    7 Virginia deputies, 3 others charged with murder after deadly mental hospital intake

Nightly News

7 Virginia deputies, 3 others charged with murder after deadly mental hospital intake

02:39

Seven sheriff’s deputies and three hospital workers in Virginia are facing second degree murder charges for Irvo Otieno’s death after he was in custody for gathering solar-powered lights from a neighbor’s yard. Otieno’s family and attorneys say he was smothered during an intake at a mental hospital. NBC News’ Catie Beck reports.March 16, 2023

