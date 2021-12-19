7-year-old dancer Lamar Marshall Jr.’s dream just came true. After gaining attention for his self-taught routines on social media, and then rehearsing for months, he took the stage in the Wilmington, Delaware ballet production of the "The Nutcracker."Dec. 19, 2021
7-year-old dancer's dream comes true on stage
