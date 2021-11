A crowd of nearly 50,000 rushed the venue for Astroworld on Friday, leaving eight dead, all of them under 30 years old. Families who lost loved ones in the concert plan to sue the festival organizer and hip-hop artist Travis Scott for inciting the crowd to become frenzied. In a video on social media, Scott said he was devastated and “could never imagine anything like this just happening.”Nov. 9, 2021