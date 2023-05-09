8-year-old boy survives in wilderness after being separated from family for two days

Jury finds Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Caroll in civil trial03:56
Nurses at HCA hospitals would have owed thousands if they left before 2 years: investigation04:08
- Now Playing
8-year-old boy survives in wilderness after being separated from family for two days01:15
- UP NEXT
Women should get screened for breast cancer at 40 rather than 50, new guidelines say01:23
Border communities bracing for migrant influx ahead of Title 42’s planned end01:47
Biden meets with congressional leaders over U.S. debt limit02:33
DOJ files charges against Rep. George Santos, three sources say01:14
Protesters arrested after demanding justice for deadly subway chokehold01:59
California closer to possibly paying descendants of enslaved people in reparations02:33
Floodwaters drive new gold rush in California01:46
Biden announces new travel compensation plan for flight delays and cancellations01:39
Alex Murdaugh admits to lying about housekeeper’s death01:40
Texas driver accused of plowing SUV into migrants is charged with manslaughter02:32
Texas mall shooter had disturbing online history and Nazi-inspired tattoos, investigators say03:26
Trump and Caroll’s lawyers face off in closing arguments01:31
Man plows car into group of pedestrians near Texas shelter housing migrants, killing 701:50
New graduate to work at the same prosthetics center that helped her after terrible accident02:10
Protesters call for charges in chokehold death of man on subway02:07
Why are there so many mass shootings this year?03:04
Survivors share experiences after deadly mass shooting at Texas outlet mall01:41
Jury finds Trump sexually abused and defamed E. Jean Caroll in civil trial03:56
Nurses at HCA hospitals would have owed thousands if they left before 2 years: investigation04:08
- Now Playing
8-year-old boy survives in wilderness after being separated from family for two days01:15
- UP NEXT
Women should get screened for breast cancer at 40 rather than 50, new guidelines say01:23
Border communities bracing for migrant influx ahead of Title 42’s planned end01:47
Biden meets with congressional leaders over U.S. debt limit02:33
Play All