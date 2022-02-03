8-year-old creates his own book and library sensation
01:34
Dillon Helbig wrote and illustrated 81 pages of his very own book, and was determined to get his book onto library shelves. Librarians found his stealthily stashed book and made it available to check out. Now dozens of people are on a waitlist to read it and Dillon is planning a sequel.Feb. 3, 2022
Now Playing
8-year-old creates his own book and library sensation
01:34
UP NEXT
Rikers Island: People living in ‘inhumane conditions’
03:46
Scaled-down Olympic torch relay ahead of Beijing Olympics kickoff
01:30
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores speaks on discrimination lawsuit against NFL
01:59
CNN president Jeff Zucker resigns over consensual relationship with colleague
01:57
Biden deploying 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe over Russia-Ukraine conflict fears