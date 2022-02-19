80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story
01:59
The U.S. government forced more than 100,000 Japanese people and Japanese Americans into internment camps across the West during World War II. Retired journalist Wendy Tokuda shares her family’s story with NBC News' Jacob Ward. "What's happening today is a surfacing of the same current," she says as the nation sees a rise in hate crimes.Feb. 19, 2022
Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time
02:26
Now Playing
80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story
01:59
UP NEXT
Nationwide baby formula recall causes panic for some parents
01:53
Millions recover from cross-country winter storm
01:04
States ease restrictions as pandemic enters next phase
01:43
Former police officer sentenced to two years in death of Daunte Wright