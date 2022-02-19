IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story

Nightly News

80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story

The U.S. government forced more than 100,000 Japanese people and Japanese Americans into internment camps across the West during World War II. Retired journalist Wendy Tokuda shares her family’s story with NBC News' Jacob Ward. "What's happening today is a surfacing of the same current," she says as the nation sees a rise in hate crimes.Feb. 19, 2022

