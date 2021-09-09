9/11 survivors and first responders ‘forgotten’ by health program, employees say
For September 11 first responders and survivors who live outside of New York, a company called LHI administers the Congress-funded World Trade Center Health Program. Members tell NBC News’ Kate Snow that their care is handled “horribly” and they struggle to get appointments, among other challenges. Current and former LHI employees say survivors’ needs are “unaddressed” and “minimized.”Sept. 9, 2021