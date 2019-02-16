Nightly News

9/11 victim compensation fund running out of money, plans to reduce future payments

01:11

The fund opened in 2011 to pay victims who were impacted by toxic exposure after the attacks. Now just $2 billion remains and with 19,000 unpaid claims, future payments will now be up to 70 percent smaller than what early claimants received.Feb. 16, 2019

