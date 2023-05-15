IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Shark attack caught on camera in Hawaii

    01:31

  • Americans keeping their cars for longer periods of time

    01:42

  • DeSantis could be days away from presidential bid announcement

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy mets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • Border officials releasing migrants into U.S. as processing facilities are over capacity

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    911 calls released from Allen, Texas mall shooting

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Special counsel report in Trump-Russia investigation criticized FBI

    01:42

  • Virginia congressman’s office staff attacked by bat-wielding suspect

    02:36

  • Student athletes share notes of gratitude on Mother’s Day

    02:50

  • Driverless cars creating traffic jams in San Francisco

    02:47

  • 13-year-old girl recovering after shark attack in Florida

    01:35

  • Historic presidential election underway in Turkey

    00:48

  • U.S. regulators order recall of 67 million air bag inflators

    02:12

  • DeSantis could soon take major step toward announcing plans to run for president, sources say

    02:02

  • Migrant crossings drop dramatically at U.S. southern border

    02:23

  • Woman ‘so full of joy’ after walking mile for first time since accident left her paralyzed

    03:07

  • University of Idaho honors 4 murdered students at spring commencement

    01:41

  • Family at El Paso shelter details dangerous journey from Venezuela to U.S. border

    01:42

  • Family of Cleveland EMT grateful she’s home after missing for days

    02:05

  • DeSantis visits Iowa as potential presidential bid announcement nears

    02:05

Nightly News

911 calls released from Allen, Texas mall shooting

01:57

Newly released 911 calls from the mall shooting in Allen, Texas captures the chaos of the incident and how dispatchers helped save lives. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky has more details.May 15, 2023

  • Shark attack caught on camera in Hawaii

    01:31

  • Americans keeping their cars for longer periods of time

    01:42

  • DeSantis could be days away from presidential bid announcement

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy mets with U.K.’s Prime Minister for additional aid to Ukraine

    01:21

  • Border officials releasing migrants into U.S. as processing facilities are over capacity

    02:09
  • Now Playing

    911 calls released from Allen, Texas mall shooting

    01:57

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All