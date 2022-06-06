IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Remembering D-Day 78 years later

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.

    01:44

  • Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    01:44

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

    01:01

  • U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

    02:17

  • Suspect arrested after mass shooting in Philadelphia, part of city’s growing crime spree

    02:56

  • Retired Wisconsin judge killed in 'targeted' attack, suspect hit list included Mitch McConnell, Gov. Whitmer

    00:24

  • Original Gerber baby, Ann Turner Cook, dies at 95

    00:30

  • People nationwide shave their heads in solidarity with cancer patients

    02:30

  • Nation faces dire lifeguard shortage

    02:15

  • Gas and diesel prices hit all-time highs

    01:18

  • Uvalde survivors demand answers from gun manufacturer

    02:12

  • President Biden and First Lady Jill evacuated to fire station as a small plane flies in restricted air

    01:25

  • Michigan baby formula plant begins production but supply won’t hit shelves weeks

    02:14

  • Tropical system dumps heavy rain across South Florida

    01:55

  • Commencement Speeches for the Class of 2022

    04:40

  • Training to help prevent school shootings

    01:37

  • Queen Elizabeth sits out of horse racing event

    01:16

  • Florida Governor’s policies stir up controversy

    01:53

Nightly News

988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

02:46

A new alternative to 911 is set to launch in July, specifically for mental health emergencies. The bipartisan law for the 988 hotlines was passed in 2020, but more than half of the states have not enacted legislation to fund the line. In South Carolina, the state went from having four to now one call center where they receive around 80 to 100 calls a day.June 6, 2022

  • Remembering D-Day 78 years later

    02:07
  • Now Playing

    988 mental health hotline having difficulty launching in states

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Ukraine awaits aid and arms from the UK and U.S.

    01:44

  • Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

    01:44

  • Mexico will not attend Summit of the Americas

    01:01

  • U.S. gas prices hit new record highs

    02:17

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All