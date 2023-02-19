IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest

    02:15

  • How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions

    02:30

  • Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA

    02:39

  • Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son

    03:56

  • News reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in shooting rampage in Orlando

    01:36

  • Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause

    01:40

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph one-on-one: overcoming obstacles and inspiring a new generation

    02:06

  • Three dead, two injured in multiple shooting near Orlando

    00:51

  • East Palestine, Ohio becoming political hotspot after train derailment

    01:36

  • Mom of four cured of rare, fatal condition after life-saving encounter

    02:08

  • Four-day work weeks may improve employees’ productivity, study finds

    01:46

  • Home sales plunge as market continues to cool

    01:38

  • Ukrainian troops facing trench warfare with new Russian offensive

    01:56

  • Biden calls Putin’s suspension of arms control treaty with U.S. a ‘big mistake’

    02:23

  • Massive storm putting 29 states under winter weather alerts

    02:57

  • EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio train derailment and pay for it

    01:30

  • Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports

    01:44

  • Large sanitation company facing child labor accusations

    03:15

  • Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation

    01:35

  • Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online

    01:24

Nightly News

A beacon of hope in Chicago for Ukrainian refugees

02:49

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the U.S. has accepted over 2,000 Ukrainian citizens. At St. Nicholas Cathedral, the school is helping families find housing, furniture, food, and even jobs to help them adjust to life in a foreign country. Many of the teachers also speak their language, teaching Ukrainian culture and music to help children cope with the haunting memories of the war.Feb. 19, 2023

