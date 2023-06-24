IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    A closer look at the man behind the armed rebellion in Russia

    02:34
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the man who led rebel forces into Russia, had risen through the ranks by doing special tasks for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last year, he became the commander of a mercenary army, the Wagner Group, supplementing Russian troops in Ukraine. NBC News’ Richard Engel reports.June 24, 2023

