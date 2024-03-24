IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says
March 24, 202402:49

  • Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

    01:42

  • Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship

    01:41

  • Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03

  • Spring snowfall blankets parts of the country

    02:02

  • Homeowners face off against illegal squatters across the country

    02:25

  • National Guard soldier surprised at graduation by special message from deployed son

    03:07

  • Princess Kate’s diagnosis reflects growing number of cancer cases among young people

    02:00

  • Family recalls fatal crash of bus carrying Texas preschool students

    01:51

  • MLB opens investigation into illegal gambling allegations involving Ohtani interpreter

    01:42

  • Severe weather pummels the East Coast on the first weekend of spring

    02:02

  • Death toll rises and new details emerge from Moscow concert hall terror attack

    01:57

  • Princess of Wales announces cancer diagnosis

    03:26

  • Police struggle to regain control of Haiti's capital

    01:39

  • Public library launches 'March Meow'ness'

    01:28

  • House passes $1.2 trillion spending bill but Senate must still act

    00:52

  • Body of Missouri college student found in Nashville

    01:27

  • As bond deadline approaches, Trump claims to have $500 million in cash

    01:30

Nightly News

A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

02:49

Colossal Biosciences, a Dallas-based biotechnology company, says it has developed the technology necessary to bring the woolly mammoth back from extinction. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on the opportunities this new technology could bring as well as the concerns some scientists are raising.March 24, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Home sales up nationwide even as prices rise and mortgage rates remain high

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    A modern-day woolly mammoth may be just a few years away, biotech company says

    02:49
  • UP NEXT

    Mom fights off daughter’s would-be kidnapper down 4 flights of stairs

    01:42

  • Fire breaks out on Carnival cruise and 2 crew members killed aboard Holland America ship

    01:41

  • Death toll climbs as Russia holds day of mourning for terror attack victims

    01:33

  • Deadline looms for Trump to post $450M+ bond as AG James threatens to seize his assets

    02:03
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All