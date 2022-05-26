IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement response

    02:35

  • Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18

    02:17

  • How Congress is responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary School

    01:32

  • How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting

    02:27

  • Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primary

    01:58

  • What we know about the gunman in the Uvalde mass shooting

    02:46

  • Uvalde massacre is part of a ‘plague’ of gun violence in the U.S.

    01:12

  • Spotlight on Georgia as Trump’s picks tested in key Republican primaries

    02:55

  • Russia aims to take eastern Ukrainian town as base for artillery strikes

    01:27

  • Mass shooting at Texas school comes just days after Buffalo massacre

    02:44

  • FBI: Man in custody accused of plotting to kill former President George W. Bush

    01:13

  • Biden addresses the nation on Texas elementary school shooting

    02:27

  • Investigators work to find Texas elementary school shooting suspect’s motive

    02:02

  • At least 21 dead after mass shooting at Texas elementary school, state senator says

    04:55

  • Families face the unthinkable after another mass shooting in America

    00:54

  • Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China invades

    01:41

  • Vietnamese refugees reunite with sailor who rescued them 44 years ago

    02:19

  • Democrats bracing for gloomy midterm election

    02:03

  • Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse allegations, report finds

    01:45

Nightly News

A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

01:27

At the end of our broadcast, we try to find the words of compassion, to somehow bring sense to the senseless. After the massacre at Robb Elementary School, “we simply have no words,” Lester Holt says. “There is only pain.”May 26, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A moment of silence after the Uvalde mass shooting: ‘We simply have no words’

    01:27
  • UP NEXT

    Uvalde mass shooting: What we know about the law enforcement response

    02:35

  • Uvalde gunman bought two AR-15s days after he turned 18

    02:17

  • How Congress is responding to the massacre at Robb Elementary School

    01:32

  • How parents are responding to the Uvalde school shooting

    02:27

  • Georgia voters reject Trump-endorsed candidates in critical primary

    01:58

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All