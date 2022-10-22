IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Nightly News

A state trooper’s retirement surprise

02:12

After three decades on the job, Ken Chruscinski had an unforgettable radio call on his last shift. As he grows emotional broadcasting his final farewell, his daughter Vanessa, an emergency dispatcher with Pima County Sherriff’s Department, gets on the radio with a surprise, heartfelt tribute. Vanessa plans on continuing her father’s legacy of service.Oct. 22, 2022

