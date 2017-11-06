Feedback
A Surge of First-Time Female Candidates are Storming the Political Arena

 

52 women are on the ballot for Virginia in Tuesday’s election -- a 60 percent jump from the past two elections -- reflecting a nationwide trend in more female candidates from both parties.

Who Is Devin Kelley, the Alleged Texas Church Shooter?

Texas Church Shooting
Texas Church Shooting: More Than Two Dozen Parishioners Killed

Trump Says Texas Church Shooting 'Isn't a Guns Situation', Blames Mental Health

Texas Church Shooting
Trump Panel to Diverge From Views of Other Americans at Bonn Climate Talks

Camp Humphreys Offers Taste of Home to U.S. Troops in South Korea

Brexit Brain Drain: Professionals Wave Goodbye, Head to Europe

Brexit Referendum
Trump Dumps Fish Food at Tokyo Palace Feeding Ceremony
Asia
High-Ranking Saudi Prince Killed in Helicopter Crash

World
Camp Humphreys Offers Taste of Home to U.S. Troops in South Korea

Military
Mueller Has Enough Evidence to Bring Charges in Flynn Investigation

EXCLUSIVE
