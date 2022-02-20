IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    A War in Ukraine May Rise Prices in the U.S.

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    New intelligence suggests Russia has given invasion order

    00:50

  • Russia and Ukraine on the brink of war

    02:30

  • How one high school student has changed the way students go to class

    02:06

  • The growing debate over land reparations

    02:32

  • Two-year-old locked inside a daycare after hours

    01:44

  • Former confidant of Jeffery Epstein found dead

    01:50

  • Helicopter crashes into water at south beach Florida

    01:19

  • Tensions boil over in east Ukraine as attacks turn deadly

    01:43

  • U.S. and Ukrainian leaders meet as Russian invasion becomes more likely

    02:16

  • Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries on representing Team USA for first time

    02:26

  • 80 years after the U.S. Japanese internment camps, a journalist shares her family's story

    01:59

  • Nationwide baby formula recall causes panic for some parents

    01:53

  • Millions recover from cross-country winter storm

    01:04

  • States ease restrictions as pandemic enters next phase

    01:43

  • Former police officer sentenced to two years in death of Daunte Wright

    01:53

  • Russia appears to be building a case for war in Eastern Ukraine, officials say

    01:53

  • Biden says he believes Putin will invade Ukraine

    03:04

  • Bobsledding legend Elana Meyers Taylor’s gold medal motivation: her son

    02:16

  • Missing Nevada hiker rescued after clinging to a tree over steep slope

    01:14

Nightly News

A War in Ukraine May Rise Prices in the U.S.

01:58

As the world braces for a possible Russian invasion into Ukraine, the effects could be felt by Americans, who could possibly see prices continue to rise on multiple categories including gas and food.Feb. 20, 2022

  • Now Playing

    A War in Ukraine May Rise Prices in the U.S.

    01:58
  • UP NEXT

    New intelligence suggests Russia has given invasion order

    00:50

  • Russia and Ukraine on the brink of war

    02:30

  • How one high school student has changed the way students go to class

    02:06

  • The growing debate over land reparations

    02:32

  • Two-year-old locked inside a daycare after hours

    01:44

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All