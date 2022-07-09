IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
A wrong number led one family to a warm gift and a forever friend

When Candace Countryman and David Amastae sent an e-vite for their baby shower to the wrong number, they had no idea what would happen next. Two thousand miles away, Angela White received the invite to the baby shower and just could not ignore it. After spending three weeks knitting a baby blanket, the family received a warm gift and a forever friend.July 9, 2022

