Abortion activists ask President Biden to do more after signing the executive order

Protests erupted across the country today, from Chicago to New York. In Washington, D.C., one of the largest protests was held with the goal of pressuring President Biden, with some even tying themselves to the White House fence. The demonstration comes just 24 hours after Biden signed an executive order to protect certain abortion rights like making specific FDA-approved medication for abortion remain widely accessible, along with contraception and protecting patient privacy when women seek out reproductive medical services.July 9, 2022