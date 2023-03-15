IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation

    02:03

  • French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Illegal border crossings into U.S. from Canada at record levels

    02:26

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37
  • Now Playing

    Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Northeast hit with winter storm, California recovering from record rainfall

    02:07

  • Nor’easter pummels East Coast with winter weather, California hit with flood alerts

    02:16

  • Nonprofit bakery providing new opportunities for adults with special needs

    01:55

  • Animal sedative known as Tranq adding to devastating U.S. drug crisis

    02:35

  • Car thefts in U.S. surging, Kia and Hyundai facing federal lawsuits

    01:28

  • DOJ, SEC investigating Silicon Valley Bank after collapse

    01:43

  • Russian fighter jet collided with U.S. drone, Pentagon says

    02:15

  • FAA acting administrator after recent turmoil: U.S. has world’s ‘safest, most complex’ flight system

    02:53

  • Texas officials tell spring breakers not to travel to Mexico

    01:39

  • British Prime Minister Sunak: China is the ‘biggest state threat’ to economic interests

    04:38

  • Artificial intelligence can realistically replicate voices, raising new tech concerns

    02:18

  • Biden assures Americans that banks are safe amid recent closures

    04:39

  • Nor’easter blasting East Coast, atmospheric river storm sweeping California

    02:02

Nightly News

Abortion lawsuit in Texas could restrict medical pill nationwide

01:35

A lawsuit in Texas could restrict access nationwide to the abortion pill that is the most commonly used method for terminating pregnancies in the U.S. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more details on how the outcome could have consequences nationwide.March 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Russia trying to retrieve U.S. drone remnants after fighter jet confrontation

    02:03

  • French Bulldogs surpass Labrador Retrievers as most popular dog breed

    01:31

  • Illegal border crossings into U.S. from Canada at record levels

    02:26

  • Reliance on GPS devices may lead to cognitive decline, study says orienteering can help

    02:12

  • Tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, sending seven guests to the hospital

    01:10

  • FAA holds emergency summit following several alarming air travel incursions

    01:37

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All