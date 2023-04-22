IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Abortion pill case returns to Fifth Circuit after Supreme Court decision

    01:59
Nightly News

Abortion pill case returns to Fifth Circuit after Supreme Court decision

01:59

The Supreme Court preserved full access to the most commonly used abortion pill after a Texas judge’s ruling that would have jeopardized access to the drug. NBC News’ Monica Alba has the details on the ongoing fight over abortion rights as the case goes back to the Fifth Circuit.April 22, 2023

    Abortion pill case returns to Fifth Circuit after Supreme Court decision

    01:59
