IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest

    02:15

  • How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son

    03:56

  • News reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in shooting rampage in Orlando

    01:36

  • Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause

    01:40

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph one-on-one: overcoming obstacles and inspiring a new generation

    02:06

  • Three dead, two injured in multiple shooting near Orlando

    00:51

  • East Palestine, Ohio becoming political hotspot after train derailment

    01:36

  • Mom of four cured of rare, fatal condition after life-saving encounter

    02:08

  • Four-day work weeks may improve employees’ productivity, study finds

    01:46

  • Home sales plunge as market continues to cool

    01:38

  • Ukrainian troops facing trench warfare with new Russian offensive

    01:56

  • Biden calls Putin’s suspension of arms control treaty with U.S. a ‘big mistake’

    02:23

  • Massive storm putting 29 states under winter weather alerts

    02:57

  • EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up Ohio train derailment and pay for it

    01:30

  • Brotherhood of skiers advocating for Black athletes in winter sports

    01:44

  • Large sanitation company facing child labor accusations

    03:15

  • Georgia grand jury foreperson speaks out on Trump investigation

    01:35

  • Supreme Court deciding if Big Tech companies are responsible for what users see online

    01:24

Nightly News

Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA

02:39

A group of anti-abortion rights doctors and medical groups are suing the Food & Drug Administration in Texas to challenge the approval of Mifepristone, one of the two pills commonly used for abortions. NBC News’ Dasha Burns has more details on the lawsuit.Feb. 24, 2023

  • Winter storm knocks out power for nearly one million people in Midwest

    02:15

  • How the Russian economy is surviving despite Western sanctions

    02:30
  • Now Playing

    Abortion pill challenged in new lawsuit against FDA

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Alex Murdaugh testifies he ‘didn’t shoot’ his wife or son

    03:56

  • News reporter, 9-year-old girl killed in shooting rampage in Orlando

    01:36

  • Investigation into Ohio train derailment reveals new details about the cause

    01:40

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All