Nightly News

Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up

01:25

When Will Novak mistakenly received an invite to “Angelo’s bachelor party,” his humorous response led to a real invitation to the bash at a Vermont ski resort and a viral GoFundMe campaign to get him there.Jan. 19, 2019

  • Heart attack survivor who nearly died during marathon runs again with surgeon who saved his life

    01:49

  • Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up

    01:25

  • El Chapo’s mistress details his daring escape in courtroom testimony

    01:41

  • Video of teens taunting man at Indigenous Peoples March sparks outrage

    01:19

  • An inside look at how border patrol agents are working without pay as shutdown continues

    01:46

  • Trump proposes a deal aimed at ending government shutdown

    02:22

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All