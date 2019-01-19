Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up

Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up01:25
When Will Novak mistakenly received an invite to “Angelo’s bachelor party,” his humorous response led to a real invitation to the bash at a Vermont ski resort and a viral GoFundMe campaign to get him there.
Heart attack survivor who nearly died during marathon runs again with surgeon who saved his life01:49
Accidental bachelor party invitation leads to real-life meet up01:25
El Chapo’s mistress details his daring escape in courtroom testimony01:41
Video of teens taunting man at Indigenous Peoples March sparks outrage01:19
An inside look at how border patrol agents are working without pay as shutdown continues01:46
Trump proposes a deal aimed at ending government shutdown02:22