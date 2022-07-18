IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

    01:39

  • Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    01:27

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:29
  • Now Playing

    Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

    01:40
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden comes home from the Middle East to lower approval ratings

    01:32

  • New report on Uvalde mass shooting critiques “egregiously poor decision making”

    02:59

  • One Night in America: the gun violence epidemic plaguing the U.S.

    13:03

  • First responder receives life-saving gift from unlikely donor

    02:28

  • Summer of Lost Luggage

    02:06

  • Shark sightings on the rise along the east coast

    02:02

  • Deadly heatwave, wildfires raging across Europe

    01:30

  • Mexico captures notorious drug lord who kidnapped and murdered DEA agent

    01:44

  • Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

    01:42

  • Jan. 6 committee issues subpoena to Secret Service over erased text messages

    01:47

  • Biden heading back to U.S. after controversial trip to Middle East

    01:56

  • Man's quest to play catch 162 times ends with Yankee Stadium finale

    01:31

  • 25-year-old man hailed a hero after saving five in Indiana house fire

    01:35

Nightly News

Action on climate change stalled after Sen. Manchin blocks legislation

01:40

As the U.S. faces a major heatwave, immediate action on climate change is seeming less likely. Senator Joe Manchin defended his decision to block President Biden’s climate legislation that included tax incentives for wind and solar power and electric vehicles. Manchin said that more spending will send inflation soaring even higher. Polls show a majority of Americans, about 65 percent, are worried about global warming.July 18, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    22-year-old hailed a hero after killing a gunman in Indiana mall

    01:39

  • Inside a Baltimore trauma center as nation faces gun violence epidemic

    02:13

  • New bodycam footage from Uvalde school shooting highlights police failures

    03:04

  • Cost of cars skyrocketing

    01:27

  • Life-threatening heatwave blazing through 20 states, impacting millions

    03:17

  • Steve Bannon charged with contempt of Congress for ignoring Jan. 6 committee subpoena

    01:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All