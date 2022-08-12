IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: House passes sweeping climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden’s desk

  • UP NEXT

    FBI seized 11 classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    05:35

  • Bruises are harder to detect on people of color in abuse cases. New technology could change that.

    02:32

  • Merrick Garland ‘personally approved’ Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    03:42

  • National gas price average drops below $4 a gallon

    02:13

  • Armed man fires weapon inside FBI’s Cincinnati office

    02:07

  • Duke football player stuns team by singing opera

    01:21

  • As schools reopen, the CDC releases new Covid-19 guidelines easing restrictions

    01:46

  • Russia, Ukraine tensions heighten following deadly strike in Crimea

    01:32

  • Real estate in the metaverse: buying real-life and NFT properties

    03:27

  • U.S. struggles to roll out enough monkeypox vaccines as cases surge

    01:52

  • Trump invokes fifth amendment right in NY attorney general’s civil probe

    02:55

  • New York oysterman on a mission to restore tradition

    01:40

  • Inflation eases but prices still up 8.5% compared to a year ago

    03:04

  • 16-year-old girl missing after Lake Tahoe party

    01:31

  • DOJ charged Iranian man with plotting to murder John Bolton

    01:10

  • Snapchat unveils new parental tools to monitor teens’ activity

    02:25

  • Top U.S. generals take issue with Russian satellite near U.S. orbit

    02:42

  • Russia refuses to allow inspectors into nuclear plant after multiple explosions

    01:11

  • Primary suspect arrested in murders of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque

    01:28

  • Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home searched by FBI

    07:50

Nightly News

Actress Anne Heche pronounced legally dead after crash

01:48

Actress Anne Heche is legally dead after a fiery crash in Los Angeles a week ago. Her family said the 53-year-old suffered an injury that completely cut off oxygen to her brain. Heche is on life support as doctors determine what organs can be donated.Aug. 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    FBI seized 11 classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

    05:35

  • Bruises are harder to detect on people of color in abuse cases. New technology could change that.

    02:32

  • Merrick Garland ‘personally approved’ Mar-a-Lago search warrant

    03:42

  • National gas price average drops below $4 a gallon

    02:13

  • Armed man fires weapon inside FBI’s Cincinnati office

    02:07

  • Duke football player stuns team by singing opera

    01:21

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All