Acts of kindness bringing Kentucky town together after tornado outbreak
Dawson Springs, Kentucky residents are chipping in to help after the deadly tornado disaster. A teen who spent three hours searching for a neighbor’s belongings says, “I don’t want to see someone go without anything, so I just want to come out here and help some people.”Dec. 15, 2021
