    Adnan Syed's murder case being reviewed by Maryland court

    Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in deadly missile attack

  Rep. Ilhan Omar voted out of Foreign Affairs committee by GOP members

  New Jersey councilwoman shot dead in her car

  400,000 still without power in Texas after winter storm

  Suspected Chinese spy balloon found hovering over northern U.S.: NBC News Exclusive

  College Board announces changes to AP African American studies course

  Billions stolen in Covid-related fraud, according to estimates

  Staten Island restaurant bringing 'nonnas' around the world together

  Tom Brady retires 'for good' after record-breaking career

  Video places Alex Murdaugh at crime scene minutes before, prosecutors argue

  Southeast winter storm claims at least 8 lives

  FBI searches Biden's Delaware beach house

  Tyre Nichols' life celebrated by thousands at funeral

  Memphis 'SCORPION Unit' under fire after Tyre Nichols' brutal beating

  Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter in 'Rust' shooting

  Trailblazing NASA astronauts awarded Congressional Space Medal of Honor

  Jan 6th chief investigator says government could have prevented attack on Capitol

Nightly News

Adnan Syed’s murder case being reviewed by Maryland court

Attorneys for Adnan Syed, the Baltimore man who spent more than two decades in prison, are pushing back after the family of Hae Min Lee petitioned to reinstate his 23-year-old murder conviction. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has more details on the case, which was the focus of the hit podcast “Serial.”Feb. 3, 2023

    Adnan Syed's murder case being reviewed by Maryland court

    Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in deadly missile attack

  Rep. Ilhan Omar voted out of Foreign Affairs committee by GOP members

  New Jersey councilwoman shot dead in her car

