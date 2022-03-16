IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukraine crisis: Inside refugee shelter above Lviv train station

  • At least nine killed in crash involving New Mexico college golf team

    Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal

    Ukrainian orchestra holds concerts to support country at war

  • Angelina Jolie on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization: The system is 'unbelievably broken'

  • Exclusive: Zelenskyy speaks on Biden's World War III concerns

  • Inside Zhytomyr, Ukraine as Russian attacks devastate the community

  • Suspect arrested in deadly attacks on homeless people

  • 1.5 million children flee war in Ukraine as refugees arrive in more of Europe

  • Russia using long range attacks to demolish Ukrainian cities

  • Best friends say goodbye as Russian invasion of Ukraine forces separation

  • Pfizer seeks emergency use authorization for second Covid booster shot

  • Oscar-nominated ‘Summer of Soul’ tells the story of ‘Black Woodstock’

  • Misinformation on Ukraine spreading in the U.S.

  • Multi-city manhunt for suspect in deadly attacks on homeless people

  • Refugees share their stories as more flee Ukraine for European neighbors

  • Norway student finds boat launched by New Hampshire middle schoolers

  • Russian invasion: Deadly attack on apartment building in Kyiv

  • New wrestling champion breaking down barriers

  • Chronicling the War

Nightly News

Advocates Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn welcome Violence Against Women Act renewal

Angelina Jolie and Ruth Glenn of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence lobbied for the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Kate Snow, Jolie says the measure, which expands protections, “is a long time coming.”March 16, 2022

