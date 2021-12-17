Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation
01:36
Share this -
copied
NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez was in the air with the National Guard as they surveyed the historic tornado destruction in Kentucky. The largest tornado was on the ground for more than two hours, making it potentially the longest track tornado in American history.Dec. 17, 2021
Three U.S. Army soldiers honored with Medal of Honor
02:28
Inside Vermont’s police reform effort
03:14
‘Sex and the City’ actor Chris Noth accused of sexual assault
01:34
Now Playing
Aerial view reveals scope of Kentucky tornado devastation
01:36
UP NEXT
5 killed as storms, tornadoes move across Midwest
01:29
Dr. Anthony Fauci discusses omicron spread and holiday gatherings